Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 280 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $259.49 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

