American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $77,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $158.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

