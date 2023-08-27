ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1,416.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,914 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Terex worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 804.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 172,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terex by 1,595.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 318,846 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Terex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Terex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

