Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,498,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,678 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.87% of Sysco worth $733,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 229,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 284,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 66,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYY opened at $69.76 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

About Sysco



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

