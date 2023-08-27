Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $69,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $180.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.94. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.