Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after buying an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after buying an additional 1,605,211 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,531,000 after buying an additional 1,596,237 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,101,000 after buying an additional 1,177,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

