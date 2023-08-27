Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,042 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.12, a P/E/G ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $202.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

