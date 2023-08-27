Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

