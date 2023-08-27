EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in EQT were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Stock Up 0.8 %

EQT stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

