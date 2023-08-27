Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $222.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.52 and a 200 day moving average of $220.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

