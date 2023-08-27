Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.67 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,168 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

