Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 124,982 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,982 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $66,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.