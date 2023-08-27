Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 942 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,465.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,420.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,356.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.