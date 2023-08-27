Cerity Partners LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,480 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.