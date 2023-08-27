Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $154.98 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

