Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

EPD opened at $26.32 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

