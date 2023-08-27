Cerity Partners LLC Buys 138 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,876.78 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,997.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,873.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,227 shares of company stock worth $6,613,212. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

