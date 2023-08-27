Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 141.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of American Electric Power worth $86,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.