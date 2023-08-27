Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,362 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,089,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

UBER stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of -199.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

