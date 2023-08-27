Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $152,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 561.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,550 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,194,000 after purchasing an additional 879,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 482.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,046,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 867,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,062 shares of company stock worth $6,130,559 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.39 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

