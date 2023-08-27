ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 226.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $334.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

