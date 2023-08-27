ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.25 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235,589 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Bunge worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG opened at $112.71 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

