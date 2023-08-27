Rhumbline Advisers Has $44.71 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $44,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,587,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $855,481,000 after buying an additional 295,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $711,828,000 after buying an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $340,686,000 after buying an additional 206,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $196.20 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

