Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 350 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $81.48 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

