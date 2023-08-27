Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $17,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 554,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 495,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

BDX opened at $280.01 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.84.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

