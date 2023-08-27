Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $85.10 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Barclays began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

