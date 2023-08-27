FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.0 %

FDX opened at $258.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.