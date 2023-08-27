Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,720,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,062,000 after purchasing an additional 760,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after purchasing an additional 545,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

