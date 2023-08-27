Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 139.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 300,062 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of EQT worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $356,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.