1,008 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $505.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.91. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $574.66.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.