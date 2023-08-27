Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 166,853 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

