Cerity Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

MCK opened at $423.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.69 and a 200 day moving average of $385.17.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $1,230,367.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.