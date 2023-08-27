Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

