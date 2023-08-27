Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $528,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

RF opened at $18.54 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

