Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $443,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 85.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 77,523 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTB opened at $125.58 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

