Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $473,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,876.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,997.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,873.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.