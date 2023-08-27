Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $78,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,331,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,165 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

