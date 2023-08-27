2,410 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,506,000 after buying an additional 1,485,371 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,691,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,079,000 after acquiring an additional 123,405 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,582,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $95.22 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $113.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2753 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

