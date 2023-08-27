Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,413,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,695 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.18% of AmerisourceBergen worth $706,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $5,472,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 412.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 176,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 437,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,147 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.4 %

ABC opened at $179.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABC

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.