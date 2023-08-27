L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $178.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

