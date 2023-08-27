Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 50 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AON were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON stock opened at $332.07 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.99 and its 200-day moving average is $320.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

