ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 229.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,609,000 after buying an additional 505,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.5 %

ALB stock opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day moving average is $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

