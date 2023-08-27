Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.43 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Cintas by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $496.01 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

