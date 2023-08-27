ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 183.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,139 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

