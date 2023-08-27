ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 71,071 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,071 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of RingCentral worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $29.02 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $49.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

