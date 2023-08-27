Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,235 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Southwest Airlines worth $36,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

