Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 123,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

