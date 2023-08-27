American Century Companies Inc. Buys 242,866 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,866 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Southwest Gas worth $56,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $83.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.