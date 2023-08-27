Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 123,948 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $71,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,279,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.3 %

JCI opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

