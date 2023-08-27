American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 724,806 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 806.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $57,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 66.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $850,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Textron by 9.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Textron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.84%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

